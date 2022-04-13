Dimitar Berbatov rates Man United’s hopes of finishing fourth

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Manchester United are still in with a chance of finishing fourth in the Premier League table this season – despite their recent stuttering form.

The Red Devils have been widely criticised for their below-par performances in recent weeks, with Manchester United having only won one of their last five Premier League games and having crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League table and six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with seven games left to play this season.

Spurs are currently the front-runners to finish in the top four thanks to their impressive recent form under Antonio Conte, with the Londoners having won their last four Premier League games on the bounce.

Manchester United will be aiming to do what they can to try and finish in the top four this season, with the Red Devils set to take on Norwich City, Liverpool FC and Arsenal in their next three games.

Former Spurs and United star Berbatov concedes that it is the Lilywhites who are in the driving seat to secure Champions League qualification – but he says the Red Devils cannot be ruled out in the race for the top four.

Asked to assess Manchester United’s top-four chances, Berbatov told MUTV: “Well, it’s been a difficult season, that’s for sure.

“That loss against Everton didn’t help, at all. The chance is still there, for sure, but Spurs are leading the chase for the top four.

“Until the end of the season, as we have witnessed before in the past, you never know. So I still hope United will pull together and qualify for the top four.

“I want to watch United in the Champions League, where they belong, and I still think they have a chance to do that.”

Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick admitted that his side have plenty of work to do if they want to finish in the top four this season.

Asked to assess his side’s top-four hopes after the 1-0 loss to Everton at the weekend, Rangnick said: “We are dependent on the other results but as long as we aren’t winning our own games, we will never have good results from the other teams.

“The only thing we can do is stick together. That’s all we can do and prepare for the Norwich game.”

