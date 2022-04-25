Erik ten Hag replies when asked about Man United’s loss to Arsenal

Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn on questions about Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, insisting that he is only focused on Ajax.

The Red Devils suffered a damaging defeat by the Gunners at The Emirates as they slumped to their third loss in four Premier League outings.

Manchester United’s stuttering form has left them off the pace in the race to secure Champions League qualification, with the Red Devils now six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and having played a game more than the Gunners.

As things stand, Manchester United look set to miss out on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

However, incoming Red Devils boss Ten Hag – who was confirmed as the club’s next manager last week – has refused to be drawn on questions about Manchester United as he looks to conclude his final few weeks in charge of Ajax.

Asked about Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal and the ramifications of it, Ten Hag replied: “I don’t have an opinion about that because I show respect for the people who are at Man United now.

“And, as I’ve said, I am responsible for Ajax and that is what I give comment on.”

When asked whether he had spent any time planning for his move to Manchester United, he added: “Yes but you always spend time on the future. But my head and my energy is for Ajax.”

Meanwhile, speaking after Manchester United’s defeat at The Emirates on Saturday, interim boss Ralf Rangnick urged his players to do what they can to ensure they finish the season strongly.

“It’s a question again of pride and a question of honour,” said Rangnick. “We owe it to the fans. We have the next two games at home against Chelsea and Brentford.

“We saw a few good things today offensively we had enough and created enough. It’s clear we have to defend better in and around the box.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Thursday night when they welcome Chelsea FC to Old Trafford. They will then host Brentford on Monday 2 May.

