Man United ‘informally’ gathering information about managerial candidate – report

Manchester United have been “informally gathering information” about Erik ten Hag as they consider appointing the Ajax coach as their new permanent manager, according to reports.

Sky Sports is claiming that the Red Devils have been exploring a number of different aspects about what appointing Ten Hag would entail for the club as they consider him as their next boss.

The same story reports that Manchester United interviewed Ten Hag for the Old Trafford job last week as they continue to consider him as a potential candidate to take over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

According to the article, Manchester United have been looking into the financial implications of the move, such as the level of compensation fee Ajax would be expecting to benefit from should Ten Hag move to Old Trafford this summer.

The story also reports that Ajax granted their permission for the interview to take place and have not been obstructive to the process.

Ten Hag has been repeatedly mentioned as a possible candidate to take over from interim boss Rangnick in the summer, with PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino touted as another potential option.

However, former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand reckons that the Red Devils should attempt to capitalise on the uncertainty at Chelsea FC and move for Thomas Tuchel in the summer.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I’m taking Tuchel man, I don’t care.

“If the roles were reversed and Man United were there and had Tuchel as a sitting duck at our football club, we are presuming he’s a sitting duck from the reports we are hearing.

“If that was the case and the roles were reversed, trust me, Roman and the empire would knock down the door. They wouldn’t even knock down the door, they’d run round the side and take him.

“Tuchel would be the one. He’s got the pedigree. He’s shown already that he can come into this league, he’s adapted straight away, he’s won the Champions League, he can galvanise a squad, he can get them playing.

“He can create a culture, create a togetherness. He’s got discipline.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday evening when they take on Leicester City at Old Trafford.

