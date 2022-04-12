‘A farce’: Gary Neville delivers blunt verdict on Man United

Gary Neville has described Manchester United’s recent form as “a farce” and says that the players don’t have the “spirit or the fight” needed to break back into the top four.

The Red Devils dropped points for the third time in four outings on Saturday when they were beaten by Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Manchester United have now only won one of their last five games in the Premier League and they currently sit seventh in the table and six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will now attempt to turn around their form in the coming weeks as they look to end the campaign on a positive note in their remaining seven games as they bid to break back into the top four.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form all season and were knocked out of the Champions League last month at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

And Red Devils legend Neville now admits that he has run out of things to say about his old club, criticising the players for failing to show up when it counts.

“I’ve got very few words left for Manchester United,” Neville told his Sky Sports podcast. “No anger, no comment anymore. They are a bit of a farce – you almost expect it from them. The players are taking Ralf Rangnick down with them. They are bad.

“They’ve got to get to the end of the season as quickly as possible. The reality is that any kind of performance in the last week against Leicester and Everton and they would have been in top four, but they haven’t got the spirit or the fight.”

Neville went on to claim that none of the current Manchester United squad would get a place in either Manchester City or Liverpool FC’s teams this season.

“When I look at Manchester City and Liverpool, they have humble football players; no over-inflated egos, they understand their position, the team comes first,” he continued.

“There isn’t one Manchester United player that would get into any of those two teams, so why would you have an over-inflated ego, think you didn’t have to work hard, or be spiritless? I don’t see anything anymore.

“I’ve read in the Sunday papers that Erik ten Hag wants all of his demands met or else he won’t come to the club. Imagine if they can’t get Ten Hag over the line because of what’s happening at the moment, and how bad a state the club are in.”

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

