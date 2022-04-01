Manchester United could look to include Anthony Martial as a makeweight in a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to reports.

ESPN is citing unnamed “sources” as suggesting that the Red Devils may be willing to let Martial, 26, move to the north London club in order to complete a deal for the England captain this summer.

The story says that Manchester United are firmly in the market to sign a new striker this summer and Spurs star Kane is one of the options being monitored ahead of the end of the campaign.

It’s claimed in the story that Tottenham’s valuation of Kane – which is believed to be more than £100m – could be problematic for Manchester United, and so the Red Devils are considering the possibility of including Martial in the deal.

According to the article, Spurs have explored the possibility of a move for Martial in the past, but the player himself may be more keen on a move to Italy or Spain if he does leave Old Trafford this summer.

Martial was shipped out on loan to Sevilla for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign back in January, but he has so far only managed to score one goal in the Europa League for the Spanish side.

The Frenchman was allowed to leave Old Trafford in a temporary deal at the turn of the year after he started just two Premier League games for the Red Devils in the first part of the campaign.

Kane, meanwhile, who will turn 29 in July, has scored 12 goals and made five assists in 28 Premier League games for Tottenham this season as they chase a top-four finish. He has also netted eight times in the cup competitions for the north London side.

