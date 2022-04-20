Jamie Carragher identifies Cristiano Ronaldo ‘problem’ at Man United

Jamie Carragher believes that Cristiano Ronaldo could end up being a “problem” for the next Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils are set to appoint a new permanent manager in the summer when Ralf Rangnick steps down from his interim role at Old Trafford.

The incoming boss will likely want to overhaul the existing squad at the club following their below-par performances for much of the campaign.

Ronaldo, 37, has been a key player for Manchester United in front of goal this season since his return to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer.

The forward has scored more than 20 goals for the Red Devils in all competitions as he continues his fine form in front of goal.

However, former Liverpool FC star Carragher reckons that Ronaldo could cause a problem for whoever takes charge at Old Trafford in the summer because he may not fit in to the new boss’ plans.

Speaking to SPORTbible, before Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool FC on Tuesday night, Carragher said: “Where do you go right now if you’re Man United?

“You’ve got a 37-year-old Ronaldo, who’s still got another year to go, and a new manager is coming in who’s going to want to buy a new centre-forward.

“I think Ronaldo, for how great a professional he is and what a player he’s been, I think he could be a problem.”

Carragher went on to say that he has been “disappointed” by Ronaldo’s lack of leadership on the pitch for the Red Devils this season.

He continued: “I’ve been disappointed with Ronaldo, not about the goals – you know he gets goals – but I’d have liked him to be more of a leader if I’m being honest. I’m not really bothered if he gets the odd goal.

“I just think sometimes, looking back at the Everton game, he was throwing his arms up at players and kicking balls out. We all get frustrated, we all do silly things on the pitch when we’re frustrated, but I’d love to have seen him lift the younger players up and that’s been lacking a little bit.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they take on Arsenal at The Emirates in north London.

They will then face Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Thursday 28 April.

