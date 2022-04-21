Ralf Rangnick confirms major transfer plans for Man United this summer

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Manchester United may need to sign up to 10 new players in the summer transfer window to reverse their ailing fortunes.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Liverpool FC at Anfield on Tuesday night as they lost for the second time in three outings in the Premier League to dent their top-four hopes.

Manchester United are currently outside of the top four as they bid to get themselves back on track to seal a spot in the Champions League for next season.

The Red Devils are poised to appoint a new permanent manager in the summer, with Erik ten Hag expected to take over at Old Trafford.

The club are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Paul Pogba out of contract at the end of the current campaign and Manchester United expected to bring in a number of new players.

Rangnick has now admitted that the Red Devils could be in need of up to 10 new faces in the summer as they look to overhaul their squad ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports after the loss to Liverpool FC, Rangnick said: “There will be a rebuild for sure but that does not help us when we still have five games to play.

“If you analyse the situation it is not difficult to analyse. For me, it is clear there will be six, seven, eight, maybe ten new players. Before you sign those players you need to be aware how you want to play.”

Speaking in a separate interview before Tuesday’s game, Rangnick also hinted at a major overhaul of the Manchester United squad this summer.

“There might be a couple of players – and I have already named those players to the board – that independent from formation, from style of football, and independent from a new manager, that could be of interest for a club like United,” said Rangnick.

“But in general, if you look at the size of the way the team needs to be rebuilt, I mean, it’s not enough to bring in three or four new players.

“It will be more, bearing in mind how many players will no longer be here with the contracts running out.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to take on Arsenal at The Emirates in the Premier League.

