Cristiano Ronaldo fires warning at Man United’s top-four rivals

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to warn that Manchester United are not giving up in their battle to finish in the top four this season.

The Red Devils moved up into fifth place in the Premier League table on Saturday thanks to their 3-2 victory against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, 37, scored all three goals for Ralf Rangnick’s side as he netted his 60th career hat-trick and helped the Red Devils to capitalise on the defeats suffered by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on the same day.

The result left Manchester United three points behind fourth-placed Spurs, with Arsenal level on points with the Red Devils but having played a game less.

Manchester United face a tricky trip to take on title-chasing Liverpool FC at Anfield on Tuesday night as they aim to try and make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

And Ronaldo took to social media after his hat-trick on Saturday to insist that the Red Devils will fight until the end to try and secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Posting a series of photos from Saturday’s game on Instagram, Ronaldo wrote: “Very happy with this win and for getting us back on track in the Premier League.

“Like I said before, individual achievements are only worth it when they help us reach our goals as a team, and the 60th hat-trick in my career is so much more important because it brought us the three points.

“Well done, lads, tremendous effort from everyone. We’re not giving up, we’re fighting until the end!”

Ronaldo has now scored 21 goals and made three assists in all competitions for Manchester United since his return to the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window last year.

After Tuesday’s trip to Anfield, Manchester United will travel to take on top-four rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday lunchtime.

