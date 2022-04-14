Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are looking at the possibility of signing Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion in the summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to re-sign the 29-year-old despite allowing the England international to leave Old Trafford in 2018 when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

The same article states that Johnstone is desperate to secure a return to the Premier League after dropping down to the Championship in the 2021-22 season following West Brom’s relegation from the top tier last term.

According to the same story, the West Brom shot-stopper has turned down the offer of a new contract from the West Midlands club in the hope of securing a return to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports go on to reveal that Manchester United, Southampton and Tottenham are all eager to explore a potential deal to sign the experienced shot-stopper to bolster their options in the goalkeeping department.

The media outlet claim that the 20-time English champions could look to sign Johnstone seeing as Dean Henderson is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United after remaining behind David De Gea in the pecking order.

Johnstone – who came through the Manchester United academy – moved to West Brom in the summer of 2018 after failing to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils during his time at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reported to be closing in on the appointment of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager.

The Athletic reported this week that the Red Devils have reached an agreement in principle to bring in Ten Hag as their new boss ahead of next season, with the details of the deal still to be finalised.

