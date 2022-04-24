Antonio Rudiger is “extremely unlikely” to swap Chelsea FC for Manchester United in the summer, according to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

The Germany international’s future at the south west London side is in doubt seeing as Rudiger’s current contract at Chelsea FC is set to expire at the end of the season.

Rudiger hasn’t been able to agree fresh terms with Chelsea FC to fuel transfer speculation suggesting that the charismatic Blues talisman could leave in the summer.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea FC’s bitter rivals Manchester United as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Rudiger could link up with former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane at Old Trafford as well as replace much-maligned England international Harry Maguire in the Red Devils side.

However, CBS Sports reporter Jacobs played down the possibility of Rudiger making the switch to Manchester United in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Jacobs wrote on his Twitter account on Friday afternoon: “Rudiger to Man United remains extremely unlikely. He has already told United he wants guaranteed Champions League football. With Real Madrid and PSG both interested, and Chelsea FC still hopeful of keeping him (big priority for all three suitors), there is no appeal moving to Old Trafford.”

“Rudiger intends to decide on his future by early May so there is no uncertainty in the off season. When his representatives first spoke to Man United, ten Hag wasn’t confirmed. His arrival isn’t likely to change anything despite his pedigree and the excitement the appointment brings.

“Rudiger enjoys playing under Tuchel and if he does leave has huge respect for Ancelotti. Real pushing hard to sign him. Interesting to see how much freedom Ancelotti is given in the market since before Chelsea FC there was firm talk his job may be under threat. Harsh, but that’s Perez.

“Rudiger hasn’t made his mind up yet. Part of why is he’s waiting for Chelsea’s new owner to be clear. He has been listening to other offers (including his brother-agent’s visit to Barca). But he’s already ruled out Man United and I don’t see ten Hag’s arrival prompting a U-turn.”

Rudiger has been a key player for Thomas Tuchel since the German replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge in 2021.

The German defender has won the FA Cup, the Champions League, the Europa League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup since his move to Chelsea FC from AS Roma in 2017.

