Manchester United have added France and RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku to their summer transfer wish-list, according to reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are bound to be looking at potential summer signings already considering that Manchester United have endured an arduous season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim replacement Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United look to be out of contention in the top-four race, while the 20-time English champions made premature exits in the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in a miserable campaign.

The 20-time English champions are being widely tipped to appoint Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their new head coach, with Rangnick set to move into a director of football role at Manchester United in the summer.

The German is thought to be an admirer of Nkunku after the 24-year-old’s impressive performances for his former club RB Leipzig over the past couple of seasons since his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

German reporter Plettenberg revealed on Twitter that Manchester United have added Nkunku to their list of potential summer targets as the Red Devils look to overhaul their ailing squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Plettenberg wrote on Twitter: “News #Nkunku: He’s on #MUFC’s list for summer! Rangnick is a big fan of him. Internally there were talks about the player. Club is considering the option of bringing him to Manchester United. But there are still too many other options in the squad.”

Nkunku – who has been capped twice by France – has scored 28 times in 42 games in all competitions in the 2021-22 season so far.

RB Leipzig signed Nkunku from PSG in 2019 after the France international netted just 11 times in 78 games in all competitions for the Parisian side.

