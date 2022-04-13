Manchester United have “already discussed” the possibility of signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguay international has been linked with a number of top European clubs in recent months ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window thanks to his prolific performances for Benfica this season.

Darwin has scored 24 times and has made three assists in 24 appearances in the Portuguese top flight to attract attention from a number of Premier League clubs in pursuit of a new centre-forward.

Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham have all been linked with the 22-year-old in recent weeks after the Benfica striker scored in their 3-1 loss to Liverpool FC in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Italian transfer expert Romano confirmed that Manchester United have discussed the possibility of signing the Benfica striker – adding that Arsenal and West Ham have previously shown an interest in the Uruguay international.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Darwin Nunez will leave Benfica in the summer, fee around €80m. His new agent will now meet with many top clubs to explore opportunities.

“Man United already discussed his name internally – Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale.”

Darwin started his professional career in Europe with Spanish Second Division team Almeria after four goals in 22 games for Penarol in his native Uruguay.

The 22-year-old netted 16 goals in 30 games in Spain’s second tier to earn a €24m move to Benfica in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Darwin has scored 45 times in 80 appearances for the Portuguese giants in all competitions since moving to the club in September 2020.

