Journalist: Man United 'closely' following Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to reporter Cesar Luis Merlo

By Kieran Beckles
Friday 15 April 2022, 07:00 UK
Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are “closely” following River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

The Red Devils have already been linked with a host of names ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window as the Old Trafford outfit prepare to overhaul their squad after another disappointing season.

Manchester United are thought to be keen on improving their options in the middle of the park following criticism aimed at Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred throughout the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Fernandez is rated as one of the next big prospects to emerge from Argentine football after his impressive performances on loan at Defensa y Justicia under the management of Hernan Crespo.

The Red Devils are thought to be closely monitoring Fernandez’s performances ahead of a potential swoop to sign the Argentina Under-18 international in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are also rumoured to be watching the River Plate starlet as los Blancos look to once again raid South America for another promising youngster.

TyC Sports journalist Merlo took to Twitter to reveal that Manchester United are scouting Fernandez with a view to a potential transfer move at the end of the Premier League campaign.

Merlo wrote on his Twitter account: “Real Madrid and Manchester United are the two clubs that closely follow Enzo Fernandez. Both have already had talks, but there is no formal offer yet. A scout will go to watch him on the pitch, as he told @GerGarciaGrova. His [release] clause is €20m and 10 days before closing [it] rises to €25m.”

Enzo Fernandez Tweet

Manchester United are set to finish the 2021-22 season without silverware.

The Red Devils will face Norwich City at Old Trafford in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday before taking on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Tuesday night next week.

Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel sends message to Real Madrid after knocking out Chelsea FC
Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas raves about Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea FC lose 5-4 to Real Madrid on aggregate
Sadio Mane
'He is a machine': Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp makes prediction about Arsenal, Man United target Darwin Nunez
Ralf Rangnick
Journalist: Man United put France midfielder Christopher Nkunku on summer wish-list
