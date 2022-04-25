Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has set his sights on a potential swoop for Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the new Red Devils boss wants to sign the Denmark international once he takes over the reins of the 20-time English champions in the summer.

The same article states that Ten Hag considers Eriksen an excellent candidate to improve the much-maligned Manchester United midfield ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Eriksen spent some time training with Ten Hag’s Ajax squad last year before he completed a move to Premier League side Brentford in January.

The Daily Star goes on to write that Manchester United believe Eriksen is an attractive proposition given that the 30-year-old will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

The newspaper report also highlights Tottenham’s interest in their former midfielder as Antonio Conte looks to reunite with the ex-Inter Milan playmaker in the summer.

Ten Hag is confident of convincing Eriksen to join his Manchester United project even if Manchester United miss out on a top-four finish and Spurs qualify for the Champions League, according to the report.

Eriksen has scored one goal and has made two assists in seven appearances in the Premier League this season since signing a six-month deal with Brentford at the start of 2021.

Manchester United, who suffered a 3-1 defeat by Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday, are back in Premier League action when they welcome Chelsea FC to Old Trafford on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip