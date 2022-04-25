Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to replace Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Ten Hag is looking at possible replacements for Pogba ahead of the France international’s imminent exit at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Dutch head coach isn’t concerned about Pogba’s contract expiring in the summer and Ten Hag is already thinking about midfielders who are capable of filling the void left by the controversial Frenchman.

According to the same story, the new Manchester United manager would like to sign De Jong from FC Barcelona to strengthen his options in the middle of the park ahead of his first season in charge of the 20-time English champions.

Metro go on to report that De Jong is facing an uncertain future at FC Barcelona considering that Xavi has opted to go with Pedri and Gavi in his midfield at Camp Nou rather than the Netherlands international.

The Spanish website suggests that De Jong could link up with his compatriot Donny van de Beek when the Dutch midfielder returns from his loan spell at Everton.

De Jong has scored three times and has made three assists in 27 games in the Spanish top flight this term.

The 24-year-old has netted 13 goals in 135 games for FC Barcelona since his €75m move to the Spanish giants from Ajax.

Pogba is not expected to play again for Manchester United this season after the midfielder picked up a calf muscle injury against Liverpool FC last week.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip