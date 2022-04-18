Manchester United are keeping tabs on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of a potential move to sign the teenager in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have been monitoring the 19-year-old throughout the 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a view to a potential swoop for Branthwaite.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are hoping to recruit the Everton defender as the Red Devils look to bolster their defensive options ahead of next season.

According to the same story, Manchester United are taking a look at young players with a lot of potential who are capable of developing into top talent at the Red Devils.

The Daily Mail go on to say that the top-four challengers would likely have to pay a significant fee for Branthwaite considering that the centre-half only signed a new deal in December.

The report claims, though, that Everton could be under pressure to sell some of their talent in the summer in order to generate the funds required to overhaul their underperforming squad.

Branthwaite has scored one goal in four appearances in the Premier League this season, finding the back of the net in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea FC.

Everton signed the 19-year-old in a £1m deal from League Two side Carlisle United in 2020.

Manchester United will take on Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool FC at Anfield on Tuesday night.

