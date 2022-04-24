Ralf Rangnick gives fresh Man United transfer update on Paul Pogba

Ralf Rangnick has suggested that Paul Pogba may have played his last game for Manchester United.

The France international was substituted due to an injury concern in the 13th minute of Manchester United’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Pogba was replaced minutes after Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the north west derby clash before the Reds went on to comfortably beat their bitter rivals.

The World Cup winner is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks so Pogba is unlikely to play for Manchester United again this season with just five games left in the top-flight campaign.

Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season after refusing to commit to a new contract at the 20-time English champions.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to Juventus, while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested in the Manchester United midfielder.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday lunchtime, Rangnick admitted that Pogba may have played his last game as a Red Devils player.

“We all know what kind of potential he has,” Rangnick said of Pogba. “How good of a player he can be but he was quite like a few other players, struggling to get his best performance, sustainably on the pitch for a team like Manchester United and this is not only the case this season or in the last couple of weeks as far as I remember this has been the case in earlier years.”

Asked why he thinks Pogba has been struggling, Rangnick replied: “That’s difficult to say, if myself and other coaches knew that it probably would have been easier to change that.

“I don’t know but right now it doesn’t make sense to think about that, as I said he won’t be available for the game tomorrow and most likely not for the other four upcoming games.

“As it seems he will not renew his contract. I don’t know, maybe the club or Erik will also not want to renew the contract, I don’t know but it’s most likely he won’t be here anymore next season.”

Pogba has scored scored one goal and has made nine assists in 20 games in the Premier League this season.

The French midfielder has only won the Europa League and the League Cup since his £89m move to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016.

