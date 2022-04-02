Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Leicester City

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to edge to a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening to bolster their hopes of finishing in the top four.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to find some consistent form in the Premier League as they bid to finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

Manchester United – who have been knocked out of all of the cup competitions – have won three of their last five Premier League outings and currently find themselves behind Arsenal in the race for the top four.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently fifth and four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played a game more than the Gunners as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

The Red Devils were 3-2 winners over Tottenham last time out and will be eager to begin stringing together a winning run to close out the campaign.

Leicester City, meanwhile, are 10th in the table and have also won three of their last five Premier League games heading into this clash.

Former England and Manchester United striker Owen is tipping the home side to claim a narrow victory at Old Trafford and boost their hopes of sealing Champions League qualification.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Speaking of inconstant sides, Man United certainly fit that mould.

“The defeat by Atletico Madrid was frustrating but they looked in good form in the win over Spurs. [Cristiano] Ronaldo was brilliant against Spurs that day, and they’ll need him at his talismanic best.

“As for Leicester, they’ve got a big European clash against PSV to focus on this week. They don’t have a huge amount to play for, but they’ll want to not drop any standards.

“I don’t see this being a comfortable day at Old Trafford, but I do think they’ll edge it. 2-1 to United.”

After Saturday’s game, Manchester United will switch their focus towards their trip to Everton on 9 April, before Premier League clashes against Norwich City, Liverpool FC, Arsenal and Brentford.

