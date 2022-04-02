Paul Merson states his prediction for Man United v Leicester

Paul Merson is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils are still in contention to finish in the Premier League’s top four position despite a difficult season of transition under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United are in sixth position in the Premier League table and four points behind Arsenal having played one game more than the Gunners.

The 20-time English champions ended a two-game winless run with a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight fixture before the international break thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.

The Red Devils have only won eight of their 15 games in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season to highlight their lack of consistency in front of their home supporters this term.

Leicester have the fourth-worst away record in the Premier League with a return of 12 points from a possible 39 – only Burnley, Everton and Norwich have collected less points on the road.

The Foxes have struggled in the Premier League this season but they can win silverware in successive seasons as Leicester prepare to face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Uefa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is predicting that Manchester United will ease to a 2-1 victory over Leicester at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

“As I’ve said hundreds of times before, you never quite know what you’re going to get with Manchester United,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Leicester have got a big Europa League game on Thursday and in all honesty, that’s a bigger game for them at this stage of the season than a Premier League clash against the Red Devils, so a handful of players could be rested for this one.

“I keep on predicting Manchester United to win and I don’t know why, but I think they’ll win this one 2-1 and put major pressure on Arsenal.”

Leicester were 4-2 winners against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium back in October.

The Foxes have won their last three games against Manchester United and they’re unbeaten in their last four meetings.

