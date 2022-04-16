Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Norwich City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to return to winning ways in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at home to Norwich City on Saturday.

The Red Devils have been in dismal form over the last month or so and have only won one of their last five Premier League games.

Ralf Rangnick’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat by Everton in their most recent top-flight outing last weekend to leave the Red Devils with an uphill task to secure Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Manchester United start the weekend in seventh place in the Premier League table and they are currently six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with seven games left to play.

Norwich City, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the table, despite having won their last top-flight outing against Burnley at home 2-0.

Former England and Manchester United star Owen is tipping Rangnick’s side to bounce back to winning ways with a narrow victory at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “There are big problems right now at Man United. The performance against Everton was shocking in spells, and there’s huge question marks over some of this squad. For all the talent on the pitch last week, they barely created anything. That shouldn’t happen.

“Every credit to Norwich for the win over Burnley last week. It would have been easy for this side to down tools, but they keep competing in each game.

“I think Norwich will keep this one tight but, in the end, United will edge it. 1-0 to United is my prediction.”

After Saturday’s game, Manchester United will switch their attentions towards their trip to face Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Tuesday night, before a clash against Arsenal at The Emirates next weekend.

