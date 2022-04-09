Paul Merson states his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is predicting that Manchester City will remain in control of their title destiny thanks to a 2-2 draw with rivals Liverpool FC at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool FC have managed erode Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to a point thanks to their 10-game winning streak in the English top flight.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Watford in the Premier League last weekend to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side warmed up for their trip to Manchester City with a 3-1 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Manchester City also put themselves in a strong position to reach the last four of Europe’s premier club competition thanks to a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at The Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side have bounced back from a surprise stalemate with Crystal Palace last month by securing victories over Southampton, Burnley and Atletico.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is tipping Manchester City to draw 2-2 with Liverpool FC on Sunday to leave the defending champions with a slender point advantage at the top of the table.

“I watched Manchester City in the Champions League the other day and I can’t remember Atletico Madrid touching the ball too many times,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“That said, the away side got two excellent chances on the break and I thought to myself that if it was Liverpool, they’d have scored.

“Given how much they dominated, City still left the door open at the back a little bit and Liverpool could look to exploit that. Both teams will want to win this one and neither of these two managers will look to play for a draw, so I can see a few goals being scored.”

Merson continued: “I think this game will end 2-2, meaning the two sides will carry on just as they did for the rest of the Premier League season.

“If it ends all square, it’s a massive advantage for Manchester City, as their fate will rest in their own hands. If the Cityzens draw the game and still end up losing the title, I’d be shocked.”

Liverpool FC drew 2-2 with Manchester City in the reverse fixture back in October after the Citizens twice came from behind to rescue a point.

Manchester City have scored four times in resounding victories over Liverpool FC in two of their last five meetings in the Premier League.

The two sides will meet again in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next weekend.

