Michael Owen reacts as Liverpool FC beat Benfica to reach Champions League semis

Michael Owen praised Liverpool FC for getting the job done after they played out a breathless 3-3 draw against Benfica at Anfield to secure a 6-4 aggregate win in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool FC headed into the game on the back of their 3-1 victory in Portugal in the first leg last week, and having played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

Liverpool FC took the lead in the 21st minute on the night when Ibrahima Konate powered home a header from Kostas Tsimikas’ cross.

However, the visitors levelled in the 32nd minute when Matias Ramos expertly slotted home in the 32nd minute.

The Reds took the lead on the night once again in the 55th minute when Roberto Firmino tapped home Diogo Jota’s cross. And Firmino added a second 10 minutes later from Tsimikas’ free-kick to make it 3-1 to the hosts.

Benfica then had two goals given following VAR reviews, with Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez netting to make it 3-3 on the night.

However, the Reds held on to claim the 6-4 aggregate victory and set up a semi-final showdown against Villarreal.

Owen felt that the home side did exactly what they needed to do in order to seal their spot in the last four.

“They played fine,” said Owen on BT Sport after the final whistle. “They conceded a couple of goals they’ll be disappointed about – however we saw it in the previous round against Inter Milan, when you’re winning from the first leg and it’s quite comfortable, it’s not that easy to go and steamroller an opponent.

“They did what they had to do tonight – Jurgen Klopp will be delighted.”

Former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman added: “They were never in any trouble were they? They took the lead and they went 3-1 in front.

“It was actually a really enjoyable game and Liverpool looked like they could go through the gears whenever they wanted to. They were always very comfortable.”

Liverpool FC are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Manchester City once again – this time in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

