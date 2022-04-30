‘Brilliant’: Alan Shearer raves about Liverpool FC after 1-0 win at Newcastle

Alan Shearer described Liverpool FC’s performance as “brilliant” after the Reds edged to a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp opted to drop Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara to the bench for the trip to Newcastle, with Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and James Milner replacing the key quartet in the Liverpool FC starting XI.

And it was the midfield replacements who played a key role in Liverpool FC’s first goal when Milner won a 50-50 challenge before Keita showed impressive composure to go around the Newcastle goalkeeper and fire into the net past Newcastle defenders on the line.

Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota had opportunities to extend the away side’s lead before half-time but Dubravka denied the Liverpool FC forwards to keep the score at 1-0 at the break.

Klopp brought on Salah for Mane in pursuit of a second goal and the Egyptian missed two quick-fire opportunities before Jota was unable to beat Dubravka one-on-one.

Former Newcastle striker Shearer lavished praise on Klopp’s side after a dogged 1-0 win at Newcastle.

Shearer wrote on Twitter: “Liverpool are brilliant!!!”

Liverpool FC will make the return trip to Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night after a 2-0 victory over the Spanish side at Anfield last week.

The Reds will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday.

