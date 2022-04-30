‘Unbelievable’: Peter Crouch reacts to Naby Keita’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Newcastle

Peter Crouch lavishes praise on Naby Keita after his 'calm' finish in Liverpool FC's 1-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Saturday 30 April 2022, 14:45 UK
Peter Crouch
Peter Crouch (Photo: BT Sport)

Peter Crouch hailed Naby Keita for his “calm” finish as the Liverpool FC midfielder scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 19th minute when Keita managed to evade Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka before the Guinea international fired into the net despite the best efforts of the home side’s defenders.

Sadio Mane had an excellent opportunity to make it 2-0 but the Senegal forward’s shot was stopped by Dubravka before Diogo Jota’s superb header was tipped over the crossbar by the Slovakian shot stopper.

Liverpool FC had multiple chances to extend their lead in the second half but Mane, Jota, Diaz and Mohamed Salah all failed to make it 2-0 thanks in part to a fantastic performance from the Newcastle goalkeeper.

Former Liverpool FC striker Crouch heaped praise on Keita for a brilliant finish in the Merseyside outfit’s 1-0 win at Newcastle.

“It was unbelievable play,” Crouch told BT Sport at half-time of Liverpool FC’s win.

“It was a great finish. Keita was so calm.”

The Reds will make the return trip to Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night after Liverpool FC secured a 2-0 win home win last week.

Klopp’s side will look to keep the pressure on title rivals Manchester City when the Reds face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.

