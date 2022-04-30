Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Newcastle v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to win 2-0 at Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday lunchtime to keep the pressure on their title rivals Manchester City.

The Reds have the chance to move ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side for a number of hours if they beat Newcastle in the early kick-off before Manchester City take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane to put them in a strong position in the tie ahead of the return trip to Spain.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won 20 of their past 24 games in all competitions as Liverpool FC continue their pursuit of the quadruple, having already lifted the Carabao Cup earlier this season thanks to a penalty shootout win over Chelsea FC back in February.

Newcastle have won their last four games in the Premier League to hoist themselves into the top half of the table under Eddie Howe but the Magpies lost 3-1 to Liverpool FC in the reverse fixture at Anfield last year.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson doesn’t expect Liverpool FC to falter in their pursuit of a second Premier League title at Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime.

“All of the Magpies’ January signings have done well, especially Bruno Guimaraes, who looks the real deal, and they are getting results,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Eddie Howe made a few changes to freshen up his team for their win over Norwich last weekend, including playing Joelinton through the middle, and they all seemed to work.

“After winning four games in a row, Newcastle will be full of confidence but, if that means they are even slightly more open than usual this weekend, that will suit Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I’m sure Howe’s plan will still be to make sure they are difficult to beat, but I don’t think the home fans will settle for seeing them put 11 men behind the ball for 90 minutes and just play for a point.

“The problem there is that Liverpool are at a different level to any of the sides Newcastle have just beaten – the Canaries, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Wolves.

“Also, the way the Reds are playing makes me think they will get the result they need, no matter who is in their team. They are just in that zone.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Villarreal for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final in Spain on Tuesday night.

