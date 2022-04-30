Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Newcastle United v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 victory at Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

The Reds head into the game knowing that anything but a defeat will move them temporarily back to the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City not in action until later on Saturday when they travel to Leeds United.

Liverpool FC took a big step towards reaching the Champions League final on Wednesday night with a 2-0 home victory over Villarreal as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to keep alive their hopes of winning a quadruple of trophies.

The Merseyside outfit have been in brilliant form since the turn of the year, and they are looking to extend their good results with a victory against a Newcastle United side who have won their last four games on the spin in the English top flight.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that this game will be a tricky one for the Reds, but he is backing them to ultimately emerge with the three points thanks to a 2-1 win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Make no mistake, this is far from a straightforward game for Liverpool.

“Newcastle have won four in a row in all competitions, conceding just one in that time. They cruised to the win at Norwich last week, this side is full of confidence.

“Liverpool probably could have had more goals against Villareal, but it was a comfortable 2-0 win nonetheless. The last two wins have been against sides who have defended deep and tried to frustrate them, Everton and Villareal, it’s a good sign that they still found a way to win.

“Liverpool have so much momentum right now. This won’t be easy, Newcastle are in great form themselves. I’m going for 2-1 Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC will return to take on Villarreal in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tie in Spain on Tuesday night.

