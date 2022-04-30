Paul Merson states his prediction for Newcastle v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is predicting that Liverpool FC will ease to a straightforward 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds eased to a 2-0 win against Spanish side Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool FC have won 20 of their last 24 games in all competitions to maintain their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup back in February.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have the opportunity to hoist themselves into top spot in the Premier League table if Liverpool FC beat Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Leeds United in the day’s late kick-off.

Liverpool FC won four successive games on the road before a 2-2 draw with Manchester City last month ended their impressive run on the road.

Newcastle have secured three points in their last four Premier League fixtures to hoist themselves into the top half of the table despite being relegation candidates a few months ago.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Newcastle by a two-goal margin at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

“You’ve got a team that’s won four on the trot playing against a phenomenal Liverpool side this weekend,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “This game will tell Newcastle how far they’ve come and how far they’ve got to go.

“I’d be shocked if Jurgen Klopp rotated his team this weekend. Villarreal were well out of their depth last night and aren’t going to score three goals next week. Liverpool can even afford to lose that game, but they cannot drop points here.

“Liverpool must win this game because a draw is no good. City and Liverpool are miles ahead of every other Premier League team at the moment. Newcastle have done great – don’t get me wrong – but they’ll face a different kind of opponent in Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against Newcastle at Anfield back in December, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last six games against Newcastle.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip