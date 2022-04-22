Paul Merson predicts where Arsenal, Tottenham are going to finish

Paul Merson is tipping Arsenal to finish above Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a top-four finish this season following the Gunners’ impressive 4-2 victory at Chelsea FC on Wednesday night.

The north London side secured their first win in three Premier League games at Stamford Bridge as they ended their losing streak to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Arsenal’s victory moved them level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but the Lilywhites remain above them thanks to their superior goal difference.

Manchester United are a further three points behind the two north London clubs and have played a game more than their rivals in the two spots above them.

With six games left to play this season, the two north London sides will do battle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday 12 May in what could end up being a straight shootout for Champions League qualification.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson believes that the Gunners now have the edge over Tottenham to finish in the top four.

Asked about who he thinks will finish fourth after Wednesday’s game, Merson said on Sky Sports: “I think advantage Arsenal, I really do.

“I don’t think Tottenham beat Brentford away, Brentford are flying, absolutely flying at the moment. I think Arsenal’s a hard game.”

Arsenal face Manchester United at home in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime and the former Gunners midfielder warned the north Londoners that the Red Devils will pose a serious threat to their top-four hopes.

He continued: “I know Man United have been terrible, but who doesn’t want to turn up at the Emirates and play football on that pitch? They’ve got no pressure, Man United. [It’s] the first game they’ve probably ever played as a club of Man United’s magnitude, where no one expects anything, like nothing.

“You can just go out and get beat and no one could care less. I think it’s a dangerous game [for Arsenal].

“It’s about timings now. West Ham away is a hard game but it’s in between Frankfurt [in the Europa League semi-final] so will they rest all their players?’

Tottenham will travel to take on Brentford in their next Premier League game on Saturday evening.

