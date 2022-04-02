Paul Merson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Watford

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Watford to claim top spot in the Premier League table for at least a couple of hours on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds have the opportunity to move two points clear of current leaders Manchester City ahead of their trip to Burnley in their 15:00 BST kick-off at Turf Moor.

Liverpool FC haven’t put a foot wrong in the Premier League over the past few months to reignite their hopes of winning a second top-flight crown under Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseyside outfit were able to cut Manchester City’s lead to a point in their last Premier League fixture thanks to a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates.

Liverpool FC will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the visit of the relegation candidates after the 23-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in north London.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes Liverpool FC will still be able to secure three points in spite of the absence of Alexander-Arnold against Watford on Saturday lunchtime.

“This is a massive game for both teams,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“If Liverpool win, they’ll go top of the Premier League table and that’s absolutely unbelievable when you consider the fact that Manchester City were 14 points clear at one point.

“There’s never a right time to play a team like Liverpool, but Watford wouldn’t mind the timing of this fixture. The Reds had a lot of players on international duty and with a huge UEFA Champions League game against Benfica coming up, will they look to rest a few players? Additionally, with Mohamed Salah coming on the back of another devastating defeat for Egypt, will that play on his mind?

“With Trent Alexander-Arnold missing due to injury, Jurgen Klopp might turn to Joe Gomez or James Milner to deputize at right-back. I think he’ll go with the latter, because when Milner plays, he hardly ever disappoints.

“Liverpool should win this game, but it’ll be a lot harder than people think.”

Liverpool FC were 5-0 winners against Watford in their Premier League meeting at Vicarage Road earlier this season thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as well as Roberto Firmino’s treble.

The Reds have won five of their last six games against Watford by a two-goal margin or more, netting 20 times in their last six meetings in the English top flight.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip