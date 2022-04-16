Paul Merson states his prediction for Man United v Norwich

Paul Merson is backing Manchester United to secure a straightforward win against Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend after Anthony Gordon scored a 27th-minute winner to end Manchester United’s two-game unbeaten run.

The 20-time English champions have endured a challenging season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim replacement Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United will start the Premier League weekend in seventh position and six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Rangnick’s side have only managed to win two of their last six games in the Premier League to make a top-four spot this season appear unlikely.

Manchester United will take on a Norwich side that are unbeaten in their last two fixtures to build some momentum.

The Canaries recorded just their fifth victory of the 2021-22 Premier League season last weekend thanks to a 2-0 win over relegation rivals Burnley.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is predicting that Manchester United will secure an easy win against Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

“Manchester United will win this Premier League game easily, and it’ll paper over the cracks yet again,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“United couldn’t even beat Everton last week and have been in terrible form this year.

“Norwich City can be impressive on their day – they did well to beat Burnley last week. Manchester United need to start winning matches, and they can’t afford to rest players now. If they don’t win this game, there’s no point going to Liverpool next week.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 75th-minute winner from the penalty spot in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Norwich City at Carrow Road back in December.

Manchester United have won their last six games against Norwich in all competitions, including an extra-time 2-1 win in the FA Cup back in 2020.

The Red Devils were 4-0 winners against Norwich in the last meeting between the two sides in the Premier League at Old Trafford back in 2020.

