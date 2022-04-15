Fabrizio Romano provides update for Man City, Real Madrid fans on Erling Haaland

Manchester City are “pushing” to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer – but Real Madrid remain firmly in the race for the Norway international, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old looks set to be heavily linked with a transfer away from Dortmund at the end of the season following another stellar campaign for the German club.

Haaland has scored 23 goals and made six assists in all competitions for Dortmund this term to help them up to second place in the Bundesliga table.

The Norway international has long been touted as a target for the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid as the speculation about his future continues to rumble on.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that Manchester City are in direct contact with the relevant parties with regards to pushing through a deal for Haaland.

However, Romano also claimed that the race to sign Haaland remains “open”, with Real Madrid among the other clubs still interested in landing him before the end of the season.

The player himself has not yet made a decision about his future as a host of Europe’s top clubs vye for his signature, according to Romano.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano wrote: “Manchester City are pushing to sign Erling Haaland. They’re making big effort. Direct contacts now ongoing. Pep Guardiola wants him ‘at all costs’.

“The race [for Haaland] is still open, Real Madrid included. No decision yet. It’s only up to Erling.”

Haaland played for the full 90 minutes and notched up an assist in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 victory over Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga in his most recent outing.

The talented forward has scored a remarkable 80 goals in 84 games for Dortmund since joining them from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

