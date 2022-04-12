Michael Owen states his prediction for Real Madrid v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Real Madrid to secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals thanks to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their last-eight clash at The Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

The Blues lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie last week following Karim Benzema’s sensational hat-trick in south west London to put the Spanish side in a strong position to reach the next round.

Thomas Tuchel’s side ended a two-game losing run on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 6-0 rout of Southampton at St Mary’s following goals from Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea FC are the defending champions in the European competition after Tuchel’s men were 1-0 winners against Manchester City in the final last season thanks to Havertz’s first-half winner at the Estadio do Dragao.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Real Madrid will edge to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC on Wednesday night to secure a 4-2 aggregate win and progress to the last four of the Champions League.

“That was a brilliant result for Real Madrid in London,” Owen told BetVictor.

“There’s only one man to talk about, Karim Benzema! I’m not sure I’ve ever seen two better headers in the same game. He’s in the form of his life and is such a talisman for this side.

“Chelsea had chances at Stamford Bridge and probably should have scored more. I can see them scoring in Madrid, but Real are so experienced and will do enough to go through. 1-1.”

Chelsea FC met Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals last season en route to winning the competition.

Tuchel’s side played a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg at The Bernabeu thanks to Christian Pulisic’s goal before a 2-0 home win.

Chelsea FC will take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

