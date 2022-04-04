‘Serial underachiever’: Jamie Redknapp questions 50-year-old as next Man United manager

Jamie Redknapp has questioned whether “serial underachiever” Mauricio Pochettino is the right man to replace Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United manager.

The former Tottenham Hotspur head coach is one of the favourites to become the next permanent Manchester United manager when Rangnick stands down at the end of the season to become the club’s director of football.

Pochettino has been consistently linked with the Manchester United position since Louis van Gaal’s departure back in 2016 but Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were ultimately handed the reins of the club.

The 50-year-old transformed Tottenham into regular top-four finishers during his five-and-a-half year spell in charge before guiding Spurs to their first-ever Champions League final in 2018 in his final full season at the north London side.

The Argentine has struggled to have a big impact at PSG since taking over in 2021 and the Parisian club lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 in the current campaign to leave Pochettino’s future in the French capital in jeopardy.

Former Spurs midfielder Redknapp isn’t convinced that Pochettino is the right man for Manchester United.

“They need to get the right manager in, Pochettino has been a serial underachiever as much as I like him,” Redknapp told Sky Sports on Saturday evening.

“Can he go and do it at Manchester United? There’s no real belief that he can.

“Ten Hag’s done a great job at Ajax where you should really win the league, you’ve got the best players.

“So, it’s not going to be easy, and as much as it’s the manager getting them right, it’s also that personnel.

“I always think you look at certain clubs and you go ‘I’d love to be in that Liverpool dressing room working with those players.

“‘I’d love to be working at City with the players there.'”

“I look at that United dressing room and I think that looks fractured. I think there’s a few poisonous characters there that could cause problems.

“I wouldn’t want to be in there. I don’t think that’s a dressing room that’s pulling together.”

Pochettino won the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions in his first season in charge of Paris Saint-Germain but the cash-rich club fell short in the Ligue 1 title race and the Champions League in 2020-21.

The former Argentina international managed Spurs between 2014 and 2019.

Manchester United’s hopes of a top-four finish were further dashed on Saturday evening after a 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Old Trafford.

