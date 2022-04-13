Glen Johnson predicts where Tottenham are going to finish

Glen Johnson believes that Tottenham Hotspur are now the favourites to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Lilywhites have begun to find some good form under new boss Antonio Conte in recent weeks and they have won their last four games on the spin in the Premier League, including the 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa away from home at the weekend.

Spurs now occupy fourth place in the table and are three points ahead of north London rivals Arsenal with a superior goal difference, although the Lilywhites have played one game more than the Gunners.

The next closest team to Conte’s side are West Ham United, but the Hammers are six points behind Spurs having played one game more than their London rivals.

With Tottenham seemingly finding their best form at the crucial stage of the season, former Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC star Johnson has now stated his belief that Champions League qualification via a top-four finish is now Spurs’ to lose.

Asked if fourth place is now Tottenham’s, Johnson told bettingodds.com: “Tottenham would definitely be my favourites for fourth.

“They’re playing well and they were great the other evening against Aston Villa. For me they’re in my top four.”

Reflecting on Tottenham’s position in the top-four race after Saturday’s victory against Villa, Spurs boss Conte said: “It was a good win and to get three points in a moment where our opponents, apart from West Ham, they lost.

“It’s important because there are moments in the season, when you fight to win something important, moments where you have not to fail.

“Today, this game was too important. We know very well if we lost against Villa, we continue to stay in fourth, no, we had to exploit that Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolverhampton all lost their games and to improve the situation.

“Also, especially to send a strong message to the others that we are here, we’re in the race, not because we’re lucky, but because we deserved to stay in the race for a place in the Champions League.”

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime as they bid to make it five wins on the spin in the top flight when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brighton head into the game after having sealed an impressive 2-1 win at Arsenal last weekend to hand Spurs the advantage in the top-four race.

