Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to ramp up their bid to finish in the top four with a 2-1 home victory over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Spurs started the weekend in fifth place in the table and three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal as they look to try and pip their north London rivals to Champions League qualification for next season.

A win for Antonio Conte’s would move them up to be level on points with Arsenal, who do not face Crystal Palace away from home until Monday night.

Tottenham have begun to find some good form under new boss Conte and have won four of their last five games in the Premier League to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, started the weekend in 14th place in the table and have lost their last two games in the Premier League on the spin, after having won the previous three before that.

Recent history does not favour Spurs heading into this fixture – Tottenham have won just two of their last seven Premier League home games against the Magpies.

Newcastle also have an impressive record against Spurs in the Premier League, having picked up a total of 22 wins in this fixture.

However, former Manchester United and England star Owen believes that Spurs will have too much for the Magpies on Sunday afternoon and he is tipping them to claim all three points with a narrow victory in north London.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Tottenham have won four out of five in the league, with their only defeat coming at Old Trafford.

“They’ve looked a real threat going forward, with Son and Kane being in superb form. They still have a chance of finishing in the top four.

“Newcastle have lost their last two, both 1-0. They’re almost safe, but still need another win or two to guarantee it.

“I fancy Spurs here. Their recent form has been good, and I think they’ll edge this 2-1.”

Tottenham – who still must welcome top-four rivals Arsenal to their home ground before the end of the season – will take on Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford and Leicester City in their next four games after this one.

