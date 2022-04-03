Paul Merson states his prediction for Tottenham v Newcastle

Paul Merson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to remain in contention for a top-four finish thanks to a narrow win against Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs are three points behind bitter north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table as Antonio Conte looks to steer Tottenham into next season’s Champions League competition.

The Lilywhites have won their last two top-flight fixtures to put pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side with a couple of months left to play in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have hit form at a crucial point in the top-flight campaign, with the South Korea international scoring eight times in his past eight games.

Newcastle have managed to move clear of relegation trouble and Eddie Howe’s men have established a substantial cushion over the bottom three.

The Magpies have lost their last two games to Everton and Chelsea FC ahead of their trip to north London on Sunday afternoon.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is predicting that Tottenham will edge to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle at The Emirates.

“If Harry Kane turns up, Tottenham will win this game of football,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I was very surprised by Newcastle’s performance against Chelsea and felt there was no chance they’d lose to Everton, but that was exactly what happened despite Everton going down to 10 men!

“This is a very difficult game for Tottenham as I’ve been really impressed with Newcastle under Eddie Howe, but the home side should win this one.

“Kane’s future has once again come under the limelight and it’ll be up to him this summer. Manchester City are reportedly in for Erling Haaland so they may not come back in for him, so could it probably be Manchester United? If they get Kane and Declan Rice, I think they can challenge next season under a good manager.

“Will he look to move on in search of trophies or stay at Tottenham to break Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record? Something tells me he might stay – his mind is probably made up already!”

Spurs have only managed to win two of their last seven games against Newcastle.

However, Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four fixtures against the north-east side following a return of eight points.

Spurs came from behind to beat Newcastle 3-2 in their meeting at St James’ Park earlier this term, courtesy of goals from Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

