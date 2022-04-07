Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham United v Lyon

Michael Owen is tipping West Ham United to take a step towards the Europa League semi-finals with a 1-0 home victory over Lyon in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday night.

The Hammers are looking to continue their progress in Europe’s second tier club competition as they also bid to compete for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The east London side made their debut in the Europa League proper this season and were comfortable winners of Group H during the autumn, clinching top spot with a game to spare on 13 points.

French side Lyon, meanwhile, also cruised through their group, taking top spot in a section containing Rangers, Sparta Praha and Brondby with two games to spare and dropping points only in their final fixture.

West Ham’s one previous experience of French opposition in European competition came against Metz in one of the 1999 Intertoto Cup finals, when they lost the first leg 0-1 at home before winning 3-1 away.

The Hammers warmed up for Thursday’s clash with a 2-1 victory over Everton in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

And former Manchester United star Owen is backing the Hammers to claim a narrow victory on Thursday night to boost their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This will be a great occasion for West Ham.

“The atmosphere and performance in the second leg against Sevilla was brilliant, and they’ll be looking for the same here.

“Lyon are a good side though – this won’t be easy. I’m leaning towards West Ham though – I think home advantage will the difference. 1-0!”

West Ham United are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to take on Brentford.

MORE: Football news

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip