Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham v Arsenal

Michael Owen is tipping West Ham United to earn a point from their clash with Arsenal at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers head into the game after having suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie on Thursday night.

Arsenal, meanwhile, had the week off after they made it back to back wins in the top flight with a 3-1 home victory over Manchester United at The Emirates last weekend.

The Gunners are bidding to finish in the top four this season, and they started the weekend in fourth place in the table and two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal have bounced back from their run of three successive defeats in the Premier League to claim two wins in a row, as they look to secure their place in the Champions League qualification spots for the first time since 2016.

West Ham – who lost 1-0 at Chelsea FC last weekend – began the weekend in seventh place in the table, with David Moyes’ men having won just one of their last five games in the Premier League.

However, former England and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that the east London side are on course to earn a point in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “West Ham competed very well at Stamford Bridge last week. They didn’t have a lot of the ball or many chances, but to concede a late winner must have been frustrating. Still, the Europa League is the priority for David Moyes.

“What a massive couple of wins that was for Arsenal. I thought the Man United game could have gone either way, and really swung on Bruno Fernandes’ missed penalty.

“Nonetheless, some of Arsenal’s play was excellent and I really enjoyed some of [Martin] Odegaard’s passes. We all know his quality, he oozes class when he’s at his best.

“This is a tough one, I’m leaning towards a 1-1 draw.”

Arsenal will take on Leeds United, Tottenham and Newcastle United in their next three games.

