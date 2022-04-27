Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham v Eintracht Frankfurt

Michael Owen is tipping West Ham United to take a big stride towards the Europa League final with a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

The Hammers have been in excellent form in Europe’s second tier club competition and they are now aiming to set up a final showdown against either Rangers or RB Leipzig next month.

West Ham head into the game on the back of their 1-0 defeat by Chelsea FC away from home over the weekend and they are now preparing for their first European semi-final in 46 years.

The stage is set for an electric European night at the London Stadium on Thursday night and former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that David Moyes’ men will snatch a narrow win to take an advantage into the return leg in Germany next week.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “What an occasion this will be for West Ham, the atmosphere will be brilliant. After that thrilling win in Lyon in the last round, the players must be full of confidence in Europe.

“Frankfurt are a good side, and they deserved that 3-2 win in Barcelona in the quarters. They shouldn’t be underestimated here.

“However, I’ve still got to go for West Ham. I think this will be a very even first leg, but West Ham will edge it 1-0!”

The two sides’ only previous European encounters – and West Ham’s most recent against German opposition – were in the 1975-76 European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final. Frankfurt won the first leg 2-1 at home before the east London side came back to take the tie with a 3-1 victory at Upton Park, with Trevor Brooking scoring twice.

The east London side, who made their debut in the Europa League proper this term, were comfortable winners of Group H, clinching top spot with a game to spare on 13 points ahead of runners-up Dinamo Zagreb.

Frankfurt reached the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2018/19, when they were denied a place in the final only by that penalty shoot-out defeat by eventual winners Chelsea FC.

