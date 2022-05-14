‘It’s great to see’: Cesc Fabregas praises four Arsenal stars

Cesc Fabregas has praised Arsenal’s current crop of youngsters, admitting that some of the Gunners squad remind him of himself when he was just starting out.

Arsenal are looking to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League this season and they currently sit fourth with two games left to play.

The Gunners missed the chance to cement a top-four spot on Thursday night when they were beaten 3-0 away from home by bitter local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are now one point behind their neighbours.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men are still in the driving seat and will secure a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League if they win their remaining two games against Newcastle United and Everton.

Much of Arsenal’s success this season has been down to the fine performances of the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe.

And former Gunners captain Fabregas admits that he is a fan of the current crop of young Gunners.

Speaking in an interview with London World before Thursday’s north London derby clash, Fabregas said: “There are three or four [players] that I really like. I feel sometimes like I’m watching myself when I first started out.

“You have the likes of Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli, Odegaard, Smith Rowe… it’s great to see.

“Even [Eddie] Nketiah recently who has been scoring goals. Their recent performances will give them confidence.

“Every young player needs some time to adapt to the real highest level of football and Arsenal are giving opportunities to them.

“This will give a lot of value to the squad not only economically, but also football wise. Hopefully in a few years we can see the results of it.”

The former Chelsea FC midfielder also admitted that securing a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League would be a massive boost for the north London club.

“If they can get Champions League football it would be a fantastic achievement,” Fabregas said. “They’ll be able to attract better players, they’ll receive a lot of money which is important.”

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday night, and the Gunners could find themselves in fifth place by the time that game gets under way, with Tottenham playing Burnley at home on Sunday.

Spurs will then face Norwich City away on the final day of the season, with Arsenal set to host Everton at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip