Emmanuel Petit has urged Arsenal to consider a summer move to sign Tammy Abraham from AS Roma, claiming that the striker is “exactly” what the north London club need.

The Gunners are thought to be on the lookout for some attacking reinforcements this summer as they look to add to their squad and bring in a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There is also some uncertainty surrounding some of the club’s current forwards, with both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract at the end of the season.

Abraham has been in good form for Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma side since having moved to the Serie A club from Chelsea FC last summer.

The England international has netted 15 goals and made four assists in 35 Serie A games and has also scored four times in the cup competitions.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea FC star Petit has now urged the Gunners to look into a move to sign Abraham this summer, as he feels that the 24-year-old would be a great addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Speaking in an interview with Genting Casino, as quoted by Metro, Petit said: “I really like Tammy Abraham, he is of course still with Roma in Italy. He’s a tall guy, physical, he can run fast, he has improved.

“The way he’s playing with his teammates as well, he’s improved in terms of finishing, this is exactly what Arsenal need.

“He’s a totally different player to Eddie Nketiah and I think they need different options up front and to me, Abraham could be a very good option, especially after what happened at Chelsea.

“If you give him the opportunity to come back to England, especially in London, he will come back with a feeling of revenge. In a way, there are some similarities with Romelu Lukaku when he came back from Chelsea, he was looking for revenge.

“In football, I like that kind of thing. It’s important mentally. For his quality as well in front of goal, I think it could be a very good deal.”

Arteta was quizzed about his plans for the summer transfer window this week but the Spaniard gave little away regarding the club’s intentions for the forthcoming window.

Asked if he is looking for a striker in the summer window, Arteta said on Wednesday: “I am looking for the strikers that we have in the team, and this is my focus. We have three games to go and that’s the only thing I am focusing on.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip