Arsenal are expected to launch a £35m bid to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer, according to reports.

Website football.london is reporting that the north London side have held an interest in the Brazil international since back in November, and the Gunners are now preparing their first bid for the 25-year-old.

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days, with the attacker widely tipped to leave Manchester City this summer following the Citizens’ deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

According to the report, Arsenal chief Edu has a “close relationship” with the player’s agent as well as Gabriel Jesus himself as the Gunners look to snap up the talented attacker.

Whether Gabriel Jesus – who has scored 13 goals and made nine assists in all competitions this term – is willing to sign for Arsenal even if they miss out on a spot in next season’s Champions League remains to be seen, however.

The Gunners were in the driving seat to secure a top-four finish ahead of Tottenham but defeats by Spurs and Newcastle United have allowed their north London rivals to move into fourth spot heading into the final day of the season.

Arsenal’s slim hopes of securing a spot in the top four rest on Tottenham losing away to Norwich City and Mikel Arteta’s men beating Everton at home on Sunday.

The same article carries quotes from ESPN Brasil, in which Edu underlines his excitement about the forthcoming transfer window and what it means for Arsenal.

“The budget we used last summer, we prefer to use it to rebalance the squad, there was no point in hiring one or two players [in January], the squad was not prepared to absorb two players, we needed to rebalance the squad,” Edu told ESPN Brasil. “Maybe next season we can go to one or two players.

“Today we find a much more balanced squad. Our planning has already been done, it has already reached the owners. It’s a matter of step by step, how we are going to finish the season and to put in plan the planning that I’m very excited about.”

