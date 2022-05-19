Arsenal are still in the running to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer even if they appear destined to miss out on a top-four finish, according to reports.

The Sun is claiming that the Gunners are still in with a chance of landing the 25-year-old Brazil international this summer, with Gabriel Jesus likely to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

Arsenal’s hopes of sealing a top-four finish were all but shattered completely on Monday night when they were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United to leave Tottenham Hotspur in pole position to claim the final Champions League qualification spot.

However, according to the article, Arsenal’s apparent failure to secure Champions League football for next season would not completely rule out the possibility of Gabriel Jesus joining the north London club.

The story claims that although Champions League football would be a big draw for the Brazilian attacker, he could still end up moving to The Emirates if they miss out on the top four.

Gabriel Jesus’ future at The Etihad has been a source of speculation this month, and rumours linking him with a move away from the club have intensified after the Citizens confirmed that they would be signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to the story in The Sun, Gabriel Jesus is now “very unlikely” to stay at Manchester City beyond the summer transfer window, as he looks to gain some regular playing time ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later in the year.

Gabriel Jesus has started 20 of Manchester City’s 37 games in the Premier League this season, scoring eight goals and making eight assists for Pep Guardiola’s side to help them lead the table by a point heading into the final games of the campaign on Sunday.

Last week, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Arsenal were preparing an opening bid for Gabriel Jesus, but that was before their top-four bid fell apart following defeats by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

