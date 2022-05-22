Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will edge to a narrow win against Everton at The Emirates in their season finale on Sunday.

The Gunners are in fifth position and two points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race to secure a top-four finish and Champions League football next term.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday night to severely dent their hopes of securing a return to Europe’s premier club competition.

Arsenal have faltered in their last two games following defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle to prompt criticism of the north London side’s players.

Everton secured their Premier League survival on Thursday night after the Toffees came from 2-0 down to beat Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace 3-2.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against Frank Lampard’s men at The Emirates to end the Premier League season on a positive note.

“Everton are safe after their thrilling comeback from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace on Thursday, and their fans are probably still getting their breath back now,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Some of them might only just be getting home.

“It’s just as well Everton have got the job done already, really – I wouldn’t exactly be confident about their chances of staying in the Premier League if Frank Lampard’s side had to get anything at Emirates Stadium to avoid the drop.

“So, the best news for the Toffees is that this result doesn’t matter. Arsenal are hardly reliable themselves at the moment but they are at home and, although Everton won at Leicester at the start of May, their record on the road is still very poor indeed.

“All of this means I am expecting the Gunners to win – but I don’t think they can rescue their hopes of making the top four from here.”

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Everton in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park back in December.

Arteta, who played for both Arsenal and Everton during his career, has lost his last three games against the Merseyside outfit.

The north London side haven’t secured a win over the Toffees since a 3-2 victory back in February 2020.

Everton have only lost one of their last six games against Arsenal in all competitions.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip