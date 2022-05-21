Paul Merson states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton

Paul Merson is predicting that Arsenal will secure a straightforward 3-0 win against Everton at The Emirates on Sunday to finish the Premier League season on a high note.

The Gunners will be looking to end the 2021-22 campaign with at least a victory and perhaps more if Tottenham Hotspur slip up at Norwich City in the final round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered an emphatic 2-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday night to leave Arsenal two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games to go.

Arsenal appeared to be in pole position to secure a return to the Champions League a few weeks ago but Arteta’s side have collapsed in spectacular fashion to leave Spurs in charge of their top-four destiny.

Everton secured their Premier League status for another season thanks to a 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Thursday night thanks to goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

So the Toffees have not much to play for at The Emirates seeing as Frank Lampard’s men have now guaranteed their spot in the Premier League for next term.

Former Gunners midfielder Merson is predicting that Arsenal will ease to a commanding win against Everton to finish the Premier League with three points.

“The shackles are off for Arsenal after their calamitous 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United last weekend,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They were absolutely atrocious, no two ways about it. Usually, you have games where certain players play well, but this is arguably the first time I’ve seen a team where each of their players was off color – it was one of the worst performances of the 2021-22 Premier League season.”

Merson added: “The pressure is off for Arsenal, they’ll win this one comfortably. Will that be enough for a top-four spot? Only time will tell.”

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Everton in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park back in December following goals from Richarlison and Demarai Gray.

