‘In a good moment’: Dimitar Berbatov predicts Arsenal v Leeds United

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to maintain their winning run with a straightforward 2-0 win against Leeds United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have put themselves in a strong position to secure their first fourth-placed finish in six seasons thanks to a run of three successive Premier League victories.

Arsenal have dispatched three of their top-four rivals in recent weeks with impressive victories over Chelsea FC, Manchester United and West Ham to leave Mikel Arteta’s men on the brink of a return to the Champions League.

The Gunners have the third-best home record in the Premier League this season following a return of 35 points from 17 games – only title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool FC have a better record in front of their supporters.

Arsenal will face a Leeds side that are battling with Everton and Burnley to avoid relegation to the Championship after Manchester City ended the West Yorkshire side’s five-game unbeaten run last weekend after a 4-0 win.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games on the road following victories over Wolves and Watford before a goalless stalemate at Crystal Palace in their last away trip in the English top flight.

However, former Spurs and Manchester United striker Berbatov is predicting that Arsenal will wrap up a comfortable 2-0 win against Leeds at The Emirates on Sunday.

“Arsenal are in a good moment. Arteta has extended his contract which will give the place a feel-good factor,” Berbatov told Metro. “Leeds are in danger and I expect this to be a tough afternoon for them.”

Arsenal will travel to Berbatov’s former club Spurs in the crunch north London derby in the Premier League on Thursday night before a trip to Newcastle United on Monday 16 May.

