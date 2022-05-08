Paul Merson states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to cement their top-four claim with a narrow win against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners started the Premier League weekend with a narrow lead in the race to secure the final Champions League qualification spot as Mikel Arteta looks to become the first Gunners manager to secure them a place in Europe’s top club competition since Arsene Wenger.

The north London side have won their last three Premier League games against Chelsea FC, Manchester United and West Ham to put Arteta’s side in a strong position to wrap up fourth place despite a three-game losing run in April.

Arteta put pen to paper on a contract extension with the Gunners on Friday, a deal that will see the Spanish head coach remain in charge of Arsenal until the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season so the Gunners manager will surely be eager to justify his new deal with three points.

Leeds suffered a resounding 4-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend to leave the West Yorkshire side just two points above 18th-placed Everton in the relegation battle.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson reckons the Gunners will ease to a slender win against Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

“Four weeks ago, you’d have looked at this fixture and thought what a good game for Arsenal as Leeds looked safe,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Now that they are set to play against a team that is fighting for survival, this will be an interesting game. Leeds lost 4-0 against Manchester City, but they produced a lot of good moments in that game and could have probably got a positive result if they took their chances.

“All things considered, Arsenal are a better team and should win this game to get closer to securing a place in the Premier League top four.”

Arsenal haven’t finished in the Premier League’s top four since the 2015-16 season.

The Gunners will face their top-four rivals Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip