Arsenal are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Germany.

SportBILD, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners have a “very serious” interest in the 22-year-old winger as Mikel Arteta starts to plan his summer spending.

The story claims that Arsenal are looking to sign at least two new strikers this summer, and that Diaby is one of their other main attacking targets ahead of the new campaign.

France international Diaby has been in excellent form in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen this season, scoring 12 goals and making 11 assists in 30 league games for the German side.

He has also impressed in the Europa League, netting four times and making two assists in eight games in Europe’s second tier club competition.

The same article reports that Leverkusen were initially demanding a fee of €100m (£84.4m) for Diaby but it goes on to claim that the German club would be prepared to accept a figure closer to €75m (£63.3m).

Diaby was born in Paris, France in July 1999 and has earned five senior caps for France after making his debut last year.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing to host Leeds United at The Emirates in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon, before their crunch top-four showdown away to local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night next week.

Defender Gabriel was on the score-sheet in last weekend’s 2-1 win at West Ham United and Arteta has been delighted by the Brazilian’s progress lately.

“I think he has grown so much, especially as a character,” said Arteta. “Obviously his English is better, the way he is presenting himself, the respect that he earned around the boys.

“Those performances have been really consistent throughout the season, defending and now scoring really important goals for us, which is an add on that you hope to have in your centre defenders but it’s easy to find.”

