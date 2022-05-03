Mikel Arteta provides latest Arsenal injury update ahead of Leeds United clash

Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Takehiro Tomiyasu will be fit for Arsenal’s home clash against Leeds United on Sunday after he picked up a knock against West Ham United.

The Japan international made his return to action from a calf problem against the Hammers at the London Stadium but had to be substituted in the 78th minute of the 2-1 victory.

The 23-year-old, who signed for Arsenal from Bologna last summer, had been a regular fixture in the first team since suffering an injury at the end of January.

However, Arteta moved to play down concerns about the full-back’s fitness after he had to come off against West Ham on Sunday.

The Arsenal boss also provided updates on Bukayo Saka – who came off late on – and defender Ben White – who missed Sunday’s game completely due to injury.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Arteta said: “Ben got injured against Manchester United, he felt a muscular problem and we checked him, and we will have to access him in the next few days to see how he is.

“Bukayo was fine, he was really fatigued and he has been through a little injury as well.

“Tomiyasu is just that he had been out for so long and could not continue.”

Asked if he was worried by Tomiyasu’s injury, Arteta replied: “No, hopefully, he’s fine.”

Arsenal head into this weekend’s game against Leeds United in fourth place in the Premier League table with four games left to play.

The Gunners are currently two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, who travel to take on title-chasing Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday night.

And Arteta insisted that he has been delighted by the progress that his team have made this season.

Asked if he’s happy with the progress Arsenal have been making, he replied: “Yes, and we have to continue to do so.

“The level in this league is extraordinary – teams win at home and away in the same way and if we want to be competing with those guys, we’re going to have to learn to do that consistently, and this season we are proving again that we’re capable of doing that.”

