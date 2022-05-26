Gossip

David Ornstein names six potential summer transfer targets for Arsenal

David Ornstein says Gabriel Jesus, Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gianluca Scamacca, Adam Hlozek and Youri Tielemans are among Arsenal's transfer targets this summer

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Thursday 26 May 2022, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Marco Iacobucci / depositphotos.com)

Gabriel Jesus and Tammy Abraham are among a lengthy list of potential summer transfer targets for Arsenal as the Gunners look to bolster their front-line, according to reporter David Ornstein.

The north London side are thought to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left the club in January and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract.

According to The Athletic reporter Ornstein, Arsenal are now drawing up a list of potential candidates as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Ornstein named Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, AS Roma striker Abraham, Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca and Sparta Prague forward Adam Hlozek as potential attacking targets, while Youri Tielemans is also a “concrete” midfield target for Mikel Arteta.

The journalist also said that Arsenal tried to sign German defender Nico Schlotterbeck from Freiburg in the January transfer window.

Posting on Twitter, Ornstein wrote: “Arsenal need for one to two strikers puts likes of Jesus, Abraham, Calvert-Lewin, Scamacca, Hlozek in [the] frame.

“Tielemans a concrete target for midfield and he’s keen. Arsenal tried to get Schlotterbeck in January to add left-sided centre-half depth.”

Arsenal FC transfers Ornstein

Ornstein also linked to a more in-depth look at Arsenal’s transfer targets for the summer in an article for The Athletic. According to that story, Arsenal are hoping to sign Belgian midfielder Tielemans from Leicester City in a deal worth around £25m.

The same story also names Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves as a potential target for the north London club this summer.

Sassuolo striker Scamacca is also said to be “of interest” to Arsenal this summer in the same article, with the 23-year-old having scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A games for the Italian side. However, it’s reported that there is a “sense” that the forward may decide to stay in Serie A, with Inter Milan and AC Milan both also interested.

